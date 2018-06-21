Kangana Ranaut is celebrating International Yoga Day in London

Kangana Ranaut is currently in London shooting for her next film Mental Hai Kya. Kangana Ranaut is currently in London shooting for her next film Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana Ranaut is currently filming for her next film Mental Hai Kya in London. But even while shooting, the actor takes time out for her workout routine. To celebrate International Yoga Day, Kangana decided to show off her Yoga skills.

Kangana has been practicing Yoga for a while now and even expressed her love for the ancient art in an interview to a fashion magazine. She shared, “Yoga is a gift and I actually think that I have survived due to it. Through meditation, pranayam and yoga postures, I could vent out a lot of restless energy. It brought a lot of spiritual and physical balance in me and I think it helped me gain qualities like perseverance and patience or controlling my impulses. I think I lasted and survived and could achieve all I have because of yoga.”

In this photo, we can see that Kangana wholly believes in practicing this ancient art form.

Kangana Ranaut practices Yoga on International Yoga Day.

A fan club of Kangana Ranaut on Twitter also shared these videos of the actor practicing Yoga on International Yoga Day.

The very heart of Yoga practice is ‘Abhyaasa’- Steady effort in the direction you want to go to.#Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self.#KanganaRanaut doing Abhyaasa of #dhanurasana this #InternationalYogaDay2018.#WorldYogaDay #YogaDay2018 #Fitness pic.twitter.com/cidSspfKtP — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) June 21, 2018

On the work front, Kangana is currently focused on filming Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao. The duo had earlier worked together in the popular 2014 film Queen. Her film Manikarnika is also due for release this year. In Manikarnika, Kangana plays the role of Rani Laxmi Bai. The release date for Manikarnika is yet to be announced.

