Kangana Ranaut opens up about being in love, plans to get married: ‘Everyone will know soon’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is in love and the actor opened up about the same in a recent interview. During the Times Now Summit, Kangana was asked how she sees her life in the next five years and the Manikarnika actor shared that she sees herself being married with kids by the time.

“I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. On being asked if there is someone special in her life, Kangana said a polite “Yes.” When asked about the identity of her partner, Kangana just said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana Ranaut was recently awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. She shared a video on her Instagram handle where she said, “As an artiste, I’ve received several awards, honours, love and acknowledgments. But for the first time, I’ve been awarded by the government of India for being its loyal citizen, and I’m indebted for that. I started my career at a young age and got success only after 8-10 years. But instead of enjoying that success, I started working on certain things like refusing to endorse fairness products, to do item numbers, to work in films by big production houses with big male actors. I ended up making more enemies than money.”

Kangana was recently seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii. She will soon be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Emergency. She is also directing her first maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru.