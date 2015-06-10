Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Kangana Ranaut, Imran Khan’s ‘Katti Batti’ trailer out on June 14

First trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer Katti Batti will be out on June 14.

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2015 4:01:24 pm
Kangana and Imran share screen space for the first time onscreen.
First trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer Katti Batti will be out on June 14. Kangana and Imran share screen space for the first time onscreen.

Directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Katti Batti’ will release on September 18 this year. (Bollywood’s fresh jodis, see pics)

It will be Kangana’s second release of the year after the super successful Tanu Weds Manu Returns wherease Imran Khan is making a comeback on the big screens after a gap of two years. His last release was Gori Tere Pyaar Mein opposite Kareena Kapoor.

