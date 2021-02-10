Kangana Ranaut: I snubbed Filmfare just how Marlon Brando snubbed Oscars

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut claimed on Twitter that she can do more diverse roles than ‘any other actress on this planet’. While some fans agreed and appreciated her acting skills, a few had a different opinion. But the actor feels those who disagreed “didn’t give any logical counter argument”. Hence, she stands “vindicated”.

Reacting to the responses to her tweets, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “Today most of the comments have been encouraging, the ones who didn’t agree with me just bullied or trolled, didn’t give any logical counter argument/proof of somebody’s filmography which shows range and brilliance like mine. So let’s be fair all n all I stand vindicated, thanks.”

In one of her earlier tweets, Kangana compared herself to Hollywood actors Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot while sharing stills from her upcoming films Thalaivi and Dhaakad. She tweeted, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

A Twitter user disagreed with Kangana and shared Meryl’s Golden Globes speech, remarking that the Queen actor’s “thoughts and actions are nowhere close to” the legendary Hollywood actor. Kangana replied, “They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land, of course, I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando, now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact, I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars 👍.”

She further wrote, “Anyone who is asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self-respect and self-worth.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for the action-drama Dhaakad. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.