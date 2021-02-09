Kangana Ranaut: I have raw talent like Meryl Streep

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed that she has more range in her craft than ‘any other actress on this planet’.

Sharing stills from her upcoming movies Dhaakad and Thalaivi, the actor stated that she can do challenging roles like veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep and don a glamorous action avatar like Gal Gadot. She tweeted, “I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”

While Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi is in the post-production stage, Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Dhaakad, where she will be seen essaying the role of Agent Agni. Also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Dhaakad is slated for an October 1 release.