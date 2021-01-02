scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Kangana Ranaut hosts a brunch for Dhaakad team, see photos, videos

Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gagabriella Demetriades, Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai, Rangoli Chandel among many others attended Kangana Ranaut's party.

Updated: January 2, 2021 11:24:12 am
kangana ranaut new year partyKangana Ranaut with the team of her film Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted a brunch for the team of her film Dhaakad to welcome 2021. Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gagabriella Demetriades, Dhaakad’s director Razneesh Ghai, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel among many others attended the party.

Kangana shared a few videos and photos from the celebration. “It was a wonderful day. Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today,” the actor wrote along with a video.

In a series of photos, Kangana sang praises of her director Razneesh. She tweeted, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief…. our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”

Earlier, the actor also shared a video where she was seen preparing for the party. “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good,” she wrote along with the video.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana.

Talking about the film in a statement, Kangana had said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

