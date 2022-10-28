Kangana Ranaut hopes to regain access of her suspended Twitter account as Elon Musk takes control, fires top executives

The news that Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal had been fired by Elon Musk was welcomed by actor Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. Kangana’s account was suspended by Twitter in May last year for “repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy”. She also shared a post by a fan that expressed hope that the actor would soon return to the micro-blogging platform.

Musk became Twitter Inc’s new owner on Thursday, and fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He had earlier accused them of misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the social media platform.

Soon after the restructuring was announced, an alleged statement by former US President Donald Trump indicating his Twitter account would be reinstated by Monday began to circulate online. Trump’s account was also suspended by Twitter for multiple violations. However, the statement was later proved to be fake.

In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The actor had violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter. She had alleged a racist bias and told ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.”

Before his controversial takeover, Musk had earlier written on Twitter, “A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias.”