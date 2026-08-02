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‘Stop embarrassing your partner’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan for ‘teasing’ her
Kangana Ranaut said Hrithik Roshan should stop 'embarrassing' his partner Saba Azad by endorsing those who attack her using his name.
Hours after Hrithik Roshan made a rare comment on his past feud with former co-star and alleged ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, the actor-politician hit back at him. She slammed Hrithik for endorsing a viral Instagram influencer post that claimed, “We owe Hrithik Roshan an apology” as an indirect attack on Kangana, who maintains that she and Hrithik dated each other back when he was married to Sussanne Khan.
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening and responded to Hrithik Roshan’s comment. “Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match. Saba Azad and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this,” wrote the actor. “Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (thumbs up emoji),” she added.
What was Hrithik Roshan’s viral comment?
Commenting on Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy’s viral post — “The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan” — the actor wrote, “My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?”
What’s Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s feud all about?
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s feud began in early 2016, when while commenting on Hrithik’s behaviour towards her, Kangana said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “I don’t know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don’t dig graves.” She referred to Hrithik as a “silly ex”, later claiming that she dated him while filming Anurag Basu’s 2010 action romance Kites and Rakesh Roshan’s 2013 superhero movie Krrish 3.
However, Hrithik took to his X handle to clarify that he’s never dated a co-star, contrary to the rumours doing the rounds. “There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the (I’m sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks but no thanks,” he shared.
Hrithik Roshan even sent Kangana Ranaut a legal notice asking her to apologise and clarify her remarks. He sued her for defamation, given he was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan while the two were allegedly dating. Kangana counter-sued Hrithik, leading to a long legal battle involving multiple leaked emails that they exchanged with each other through the course and aftermath of their alleged relationship.
Also Read — Hrithik on ‘world owes him apology’ meme amid Kangana row: ‘I’ll wait till context is right’
Hrithik has largely maintained a stoic silence on the feud, commenting on it only occasionally. He has also moved on and has been in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad for the past five years. Hrithik commented on the feud with Kangana on Saturday, amid her ongoing row with the Cockroach Janata Party, who claimed that no one takes her “seriously”, including members of her own political party, Bhartiya Janata Party. CJP spokesperson Sourav Das even joked that Kanagana is obsessed with attacking him because he looks like a younger version of Hrithik.
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