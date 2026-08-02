‘Stop embarrassing your partner’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan for ‘teasing’ her

Hours after Hrithik Roshan made a rare comment on his past feud with former co-star and alleged ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, the actor-politician hit back at him. She slammed Hrithik for endorsing a viral Instagram influencer post that claimed, “We owe Hrithik Roshan an apology” as an indirect attack on Kangana, who maintains that she and Hrithik dated each other back when he was married to Sussanne Khan.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening and responded to Hrithik Roshan’s comment. “Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match. Saba Azad and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this,” wrote the actor. “Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (thumbs up emoji),” she added.