‘Soon you will be a bhakt’: Kangana Ranaut tells Hansal Mehta, director suggests they have coffee after the pandemic

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Kangana Ranaut engaged in an interesting chat on Twitter as Mehta questioned if Maharashtra was going to witness President’s rule due to the surge in the coronavirus cases. Kangana shared her opinion in the affirmative and added that Mehta too “will become a bhakt.”

Mehta shared on Twitter, “Are we going to see President’s rule in Maharashtra soon?” Kangana jumped on to share her opinion on the subject and wrote that Mehta “will be a Sanghi” very soon. She added that “you will be disillusioned by these librus like me.”

Kangana’s tweet read, “Ideally we should, Hansal sir very soon you will be a Sanghi, you are a rational man, when you will be disillusioned by these librus like me, a lotus will blossom in your heart and you will become a bhakt, then we will go to Sadhguru aashram together, or to Kailash pilgrimage.”

She continued in the next tweet, “You know I was also a libru I even did a Ravish interview with you but I was subjected to cruelty/isolation for being extraordinarily talented they tried to put me in jail,declared me mad, around that time government of India offered me to play goddess Laxmi in a campaign. Even when Shiv Sena threatened me they gave me security, I truly see them as supreme feminists and champions of free speech and liberal values…. sooner or later you will also realise, I owe my life to lotus flower and I have no f**ks to give to anyone ..Ya that’s the tweet.”

Shortly after Kangana’s tweet, Hansal Mehta suggested that they should have coffee after the pandemic. To this, Kangana said, “Sure … miss your humour and food of course.”

Just a few days ago, Hansal had shared Kangana’s photo when he was asked on Twitter, “Who’s the greatest woman actor working in Indian cinema today, according to you? No explanations or qualifications needed. No limits on language or genre. One name.” Kangana had then replied, “Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho … magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho (I know you love me… but I don’t know why you hide it).”

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23.