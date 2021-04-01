Hansal Mehta names Kangana Ranaut ‘greatest woman actor today’, Kangana says ‘payar toh karte ho magar chupate kyun ho’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most accomplished stars that the Indian film industry has to offer and there aren’t many who dispute this claim. Kangana recently won her fourth National Film Award for Manikarnika and Panga. Director Hansal Mehta, who has previously worked with Kangana on Simran in 2017, recently posted the actor’s photo on being asked, “Who’s the greatest woman actor working in Indian cinema today, according to you? No explanations or qualifications needed. No limits on language or genre. One name.”

It looks like even though the duo has not worked together in quite some time, Hansal continues to be in awe of Kangana’s talent.

Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho … magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho 🙂 https://t.co/ylVKPKGZlm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 1, 2021

Kangana replied to Hansal’s tweet and wrote, “Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho … magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho (I know you love me… but I don’t know why you hide it).”

Earlier, Mehta had praised the trailer of Kangana starrer Thalaivi. He shared on Twitter, “Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team.”

Hansal Mehta is still basking in the success of his 2020 web series Scam 1992. His last directorial Chhalaang released during the pandemic on Amazon Prime Video.