Kangana Ranaut praises RRR director SS Rajamouli: ‘He is the greatest Indian film director ever’

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday heaped praise on SS Rajamouli. The actor’s words of praise have come after Rajamouli’s latest film RRR broke several box office records. Taking to her Instagram account, Kangana said Rajamouli is the “greatest Indian film director ever”.

“SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever. He has never ever given an unsuccessful film yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir. Sincerely your fan,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Kangana Ranaut’s post on SS Rajamouli

RRR’s Hindi version has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within five days of its release. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version now stands at Rs 107.09 crore. Globally, RRR has collected over Rs 500 crore.

Earlier this week, Jr NTR shared a note in which he thanked the audience and the team for the overwhelming response to RRR.

“Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. (Ram) Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water,” Tarak wrote in his note.

RRR released in theatres on March 25.