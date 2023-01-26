Kangana Ranaut hails Pathaan’s box office success, hours after slamming Bollywood for being obsessed with money

Hours after tweeting about Bollywood’s fascination with box office numbers, actor-director Kangana Ranaut celebrated the commercial success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. At the wrap party of her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana said that films like Pathaan should always work at the box office

She said in Hindi, “Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we’re all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory).” Her co-star Anupam Kher added in Hindi, “It (Pathaan) is a huge film, made on a huge budget.”

Earlier in the day, Kangana had posted a Twitter thread complaining about Bollywood’s obsession with financials, implying that this isn’t conducive to producing good art. Many saw this as an indirect comment on Pathaan, which was breaking box office records at the same time.

Kangana’s Twitter account was reinstated earlier this week. The actor was suspended from the platform a couple of years ago, for ‘repeated violations’ of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies. “Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live,” she had written in one of her tweets.

Let’s track back when and how industry got obsessed with money. We don’t know how much money any of great classics Pyaasa/Guide/Shri 420 made. Growing up I never saw films that i liked DDLJ or HPHK had digits slapped on them after the weekend, I did Gangster i was told (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

Pathaan is estimated to have netted Rs 52.5 crore on day one of release, and is still in the running for the top opening day of all time for a Bollywood movie. Kangana, who once boasted that she has delivered the biggest box office hits featuring female protagonists in her Twitter bio, has altered it to describe herself as the ‘pioneer of parallel female centric cinema in India’.