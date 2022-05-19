Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi mosque row: ‘Lord Shiva exists in every particle of Kashi, doesn’t need a structure’

Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in Dhaakad, was recently asked about the Gyanvapi mosque row. Kangana was in Varanasi ahead of the release of her film with Arjun Rampal.

Talking to a group of reporters in the holy city, Kangana said, as reported by ANI, “There’s Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura & Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there’s Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn’t need a structure, he resides in every particle.” She ended her statement with a chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

A court-appointed commission that was asked to conduct a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, filed a sealed report in a Varanasi court on Wednesday. The apex court had earlier ordered authorities to secure the site in the complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found, and allowed people to offer prayers at the mosque without restrictions.

Kangana has been very vocal about her opinions on current issues. In a recent chat with ABP News, Kangana spoke about the ongoing debate of north vs south films and said that the south films are more relatable to a larger audience. “The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong,” she said.

“Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every laborer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our actors can look like a laborer? They cannot. So, their culture (of South film industry) and their down-to-earth quality is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West,” she added.

Kangana starrer Dhaakad releases in theatres on May 20.