Friday, July 01, 2022
Kangana Ranaut shares Rekha’s ‘greatest compliment ever’ to her: ‘If I had a daughter…’

Rekha once called Kangana Ranaut her daughter and said that she loved and adored her the most.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 1, 2022 8:54:24 am
Kangana Ranaut, RekhaKangana Ranaut shares a special bond with Rekha. (Photo: Express Archive)

Kangana Ranaut shared a fan page’s post on her Instagram story and recalled the time when the evergreen beauty of Bollywood, Rekha praised her. Rekha had once said that if she had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana.

In 2019’s Marathi Taraka event, Rekha had called Kangana her daughter. Kangana even wore a black-golden sari gifted to her by veteran actress to the event.

Kangana had presented Rekha with a special award at the event, and Rekha was all praises for the actor, saying that she loves and adores her the most. Rekha also said, “If I had a daughter she would have been like Kangana.”

Reacting to this old statement, Kangana has now called it the ‘greatest compliment ever’.

kangana (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

This is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut has expressed her love for Rekha. Last year, on Rekha’s birthday in October, Kangana shared a picture along with the veteran actor on her Instagram story to wish her on her special day and wrote, “Happy birthday to my godmother dear Rekha Ji… the epitome of grace, elegance and beauty.”

On then work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She will be seen next in her upcoming film Tejas, in which she portrays the role of an Indian air force officer.

