‘Kangana Ranaut was sulking, unhappy to see me’: Payal Rohatgi attends Dhaakad premiere days after slamming actor

Actor Kangana Ranaut treated herself even before her film Dhaakad proves its mettle at the box office. Kangana unveiled her latest purchase, a Mercedes Maybach S68 worth Rs 3.2 crore, ahead of her film’s premiere on Thursday.

A video posted by a paparazzi account shows Kangana posing next to the car with her family–her parents, siblings and nephew. At one point, she asks if she can remove the ribbon decoration on the car’s hood, saying, “It looks like ‘just married’.”

The premiere of Dhaakad was held on the same evening, and was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including director Razy Ghai, actors Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal, who arrived with his partner Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The event was also attended by former contestants of the reality show Lock Upp, which Kangana hosted.

Winner Munawar Faruqui attended with his girlfriend, Nazila, and posed for photographs with Saisha Shinde. Also spotted were Poonam Pandey and finalist Payal Rohatgi, who recently lashed out at Kangana in an Instagram post. Accusing the creators of the show and Kangana of unfair behaviour, she said that she would be ‘unfollowing’ the host and used an upside-down smiling face emoji about Dhaakad.

Payal posted later, “Rangoli you are such a good human being ❤️ But your sister was not happy to see me 🙃🙈 She was sulking 🤣🤣. Rajneesh ji I wanted to wish you luck as you called me BADASS in the finale and this is your debut. I know it matters. So nice to meet Sohail Maklai ji after ages. You are as gracious as before. And great to meet Deepak ji. I got good vibes from you Sir. Being a producer is a tough job 🙏 So I went to support the people behind the film❤️ Thanks for the invite Zulfikar ji. I am fond of you ❤️.”

The action-thriller features Kangana as Agent Agni, an assassin who is sent on a mission to take down Rudravir, played by Arjun Rampal. The film will clash at the box office against Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a standalone sequel to the 2007 ‘original’, starring Akshay Kumar.