Kangana Ranaut calls Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release baby steps for theatres: ‘Never expected movie mafia will rise to the occasion’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories on Saturday to congratulate the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote that she never expected ‘move mafia will rise to the occasion’ and help the theatres that are on ‘ventilator here’.

Kangana’s post read, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in south film industry with record breaking collections…! Hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also… with recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director… They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant, they will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilator here.. Great!! Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good… If they do we will be absolutely appreciative… Hoping for the best.”

Kangana’s mention of south films refers to the recents releases – Tamil film Valimai starring Ajith and Telugu film Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan, that have opened strongly in the southern states. Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has released exclusively in theatres.

Kangana had previously said that the Bhansali film’s biggest drawback was Bhatt’s casting. She shared on Instagram, “This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

She added, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations.”

Kangana will soon be seen hosting the reality web series Lock Upp.