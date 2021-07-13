Kangana Ranaut finds her doppelganger in nine-year-old girl, this is what she said

July 13, 2021 4:47:39 pm
Actor Kangana Ranaut has found an ardent fan in nine-year-old Suman Puri, whose Instagram handle is called ‘Choti Kangana’. Suman, who is called Kangana’s mini-me version, has been dressing like the actor from her films. She has been sharing collages of herself and Kangana on her Instagram account.
In her latest video, Suman shared a split video of Kangana from Tanu Weds Manu Returns and herself trying to lip-sync to the dialogues. She captioned the post, “Haryanvi character of kangnaranaut in (tanu weds manu returns) movie is unbeatable. she caught the real accent. I am not perfect to copy her, just did to entertain you ..hope you all like..”
Many of the other videos are similar, and Suman has mastered the art of dressing like Kangana’s characters, down to her curly hair as well. Apart from dressing like the character in films, Suman has tried copying the actor’s candid poses as well.
Meanwhile, the real Kangana Ranaut is quite impressed with her fan and shared an Instagram story. She wrote affectionately, “Aye choti, tu padhai karti hai ya saari din yeh sab (Little one, do you study or do you just keep doing this?” She added numerous heart emoticons.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Thalaivi, Dhakkad Emergency and Tejas in the pipeline.
