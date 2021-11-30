Kangana Ranaut files FIR against Bathinda resident: ‘He openly threatened to kill me’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share that she has filed an FIR against a Bhatinda resident for allegedly threatening her. Kangana shared a few photos of the FIR on her photo-sharing platform and said that she got these threats after she spoke about the 26/11 attacks recently.

“A man from Bathinda threatened to kill me openly,” she wrote. Kangana added that she is not scared of anyone and will continue to raise her voice against any wrongdoing. “I am not scared of such threats. I have always spoken against those who go against the country and support terrorist activities and will continue to speak against them,” she added in the caption.

Kangana also requested the Punjab government to take action against the alleged culprit. “I have filed an FIR against the man who threatened me. I hope the Punjab government will take action soon,” she wrote.

She further wrote, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group.”

She added, “Country is the topmost priority for me. If I have to sacrifice myself for it, I will do it. But I have never been scared, and will never be scared. I will continue to speak against traitors.” Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. Her upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, Emergency.