Kangana Ranaut explains the process of playing Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Featuring Kangana in the titular role, the film is based on the life of cine icon and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. To get into the skin of the actor-politician, Kangana had a ‘spiritual’ and ‘psychological’ approach.

According to the 34-year-old actor, more than anything, she needs to understand the psychology of a character to play it efficiently. Also, she believes it is important to “fall in love with the character and their deepest, darkest truths”. In a recent interview, Kangana explained her prep to essay the role of Jayalalithaa.

“It’s a very personal process that I wouldn’t recommend for anyone but the psychology of a character is very important to me. To know the missing link in their psyche. To figure them out. To put the dots together. What were their deep desires and what were their weaknesses? What were the soft points and strengths? It’s a very psychological approach to begin with and it leads to the traits that are dominant in their personality,” Kangana Ranaut told Film Companion.

She added, “Having said that, your job is still not complete. It’s just one per cent of your job. You have to fall in love with the character and their deepest, darkest truths. You’ve got to love them more than yourself. I am a very spiritual person, it’s actually uncomfortable, because there are so many kinds of minds online and they can twist these conversations to look gross. But I have a spiritual approach to my character. Eventually, it’s all about how deeply and dangerously you can love the characters that you play.”

Thalaivii has been directed by AL Vijay.

Kangana Ranaut, who has also played the role of Rani Lakshmibai, feels it’s “awe-inspiring” to play such larger than life roles, and this makes her job of an actor “gratifying.”