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Kangana Ranaut explains backlash against Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar: ‘Pakistan prem hai’
Kangana Ranaut claimed that sections of the film industry have a soft corner for Pakistan and feel uncomfortable when films like Dhurandhar challenge that narrative.
Kangana Ranaut has once again come out in support of Ranveer Singh, who has been at the centre of controversy following his alleged exit from Don 3 just before the film was scheduled to begin shooting. Kangana, who had previously spoken in the actor’s defence, has now shared her views on why she believes Ranveer has been singled out and targeted in the aftermath of the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.
‘There is some love for Pakistan’
In an interview with News18, Kangana was asked why Ranveer had suddenly become a target. Initially brushing aside the question, she replied, “You should ask him that. How would I know?” However, when reminded that she too had faced similar criticism, she said:“Main yahi kehna chahti hoon ki, ek toh industry jo hai, you know, a bit of… inme hai thoda Pakistan prem hai. Adhiktar filmein toh hume Pakistan prem hi sikhate hain na. Abhi tak sikhati aayi hain.” (What I want to say is that in the industry there is some love for Pakistan among many people here. Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathise with or admire Pakistan. That’s what they have been doing for years.)
Referring to Dhurandhar, she added, “Jab ek aisi film aati hai, jo hume Pakistan ka asli chehra dikhati hai… toh inko phir dard hota hai ki humne jo aaj tak kiya uska kya value.” (When a film comes along that shows Pakistan’s real face, then some people feel uncomfortable. They start wondering what value remains in everything they have been doing and promoting all these years.)
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‘They tried to put me in jail’
Earlier, while reacting to reports that Ranveer had been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Kangana said she could relate to the situation, having faced similar challenges throughout her own career. “Yeah, of course. I was the first one to be banned. They put cases on me. They tried to frame me legally. They tried to put me in jail,” she told Fever FM. Recalling her own experiences, she added, “At one point, I had so many cases on me that my lawyer was attending to all these dates. It’s peshiyan hi peshiyan (hearing after hearing). And after that, I was banned by the media. It was a big ban by the media.”
‘Kangana talks nonsense’
However, Kangana’s remarks drew a sharp response from FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, who addressed the issue during a press conference. “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. They are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue concerning the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened.”
What’s next for Ranveer and Kangana?
Following the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer is set to headline his next film, Pralay. Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.
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