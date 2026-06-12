Kangana Ranaut explains backlash against Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar: ‘Pakistan prem hai’

Kangana Ranaut has once again come out in support of Ranveer Singh, who has been at the centre of controversy following his alleged exit from Don 3 just before the film was scheduled to begin shooting. Kangana, who had previously spoken in the actor’s defence, has now shared her views on why she believes Ranveer has been singled out and targeted in the aftermath of the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

‘There is some love for Pakistan’

In an interview with News18, Kangana was asked why Ranveer had suddenly become a target. Initially brushing aside the question, she replied, “You should ask him that. How would I know?” However, when reminded that she too had faced similar criticism, she said:“Main yahi kehna chahti hoon ki, ek toh industry jo hai, you know, a bit of… inme hai thoda Pakistan prem hai. Adhiktar filmein toh hume Pakistan prem hi sikhate hain na. Abhi tak sikhati aayi hain.” (What I want to say is that in the industry there is some love for Pakistan among many people here. Most films have, in a way, taught us to sympathise with or admire Pakistan. That’s what they have been doing for years.)