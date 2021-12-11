Kangana Ranaut enjoys Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s shaadi ke laddoo, shares picture of gift hamper sent by newlyweds

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday received a gift hamper from newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. “Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newly wed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” she informed her fans, sharing a picture of the hamper on Instagram stories. She thanked the couple and sent them her warm wishes. “Thank you aur bahut bahut badhai,” she wrote.

Katrina and Vicky got married in Jaipur on December 9. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote in a joint statement on social media, along with a several stunning photos of the wedding ceremony.

Here’s Kangana Ranaut’s post. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Here’s Kangana Ranaut’s post. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana, on the other hand, had confessed that she would also like to tie the knot soon. At the Times Now Summit, Kangana was asked how she sees her life panning out in the next five years. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. On being asked if there is someone special in her life, Kangana said “Yes.” When asked about the identity of her partner, Kangana just said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana, who won another National Award for Manikarnika and Panga, was recently seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii. She will next be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Emergency. The actor has also debuted as a director with her first maiden production venture, titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role and marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur.