Kangana Ranaut enjoys day out with ‘kiddie’ Prithvi at water park: ‘Not a water person, but that’s what love is about’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has a close bond with her nephew Prithvi and often shares photos on her social media accounts. Recently, the actor enjoyed a pool-day out with him and posted snapshots from their little outing. Despite not being ‘a water person’, as she said, she said that she enjoyed spending time with him.

She captioned her post, “A day with my kiddie….. in a water park ha ha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it may be because he was so thrilled to be there …… I guess that’s what love is about..!” In the post, Kangana is wearing a swimsuit, and has a hat as well. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel welcomed baby boy Prithvi Raj in November 2017.

Kangana has her hands full with work, as she has Dhaakad, Thalaivi, Tejas and Emergency in the pipeline. Recently, she wrapped up Dhaakad, which is touted to be a spy thriller. Kangana on Thursday took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from her last day on the set of Dhaakad in Budapest.

Earlier, Kangana, had opened up about her journey in Bollywood and discussed the ‘pros and cons’ of growing up in the industry. “I was a minor when I started working. I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing, not struggling to make career, that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry,” she wrote while sharing a fan-made video of herself.