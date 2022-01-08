Kangana Ranaut draws the ire of netizens as she keeps a pastry back on tray after bringing it close to her mouth: ‘Gross’

A video of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on the internet has left the netizens upset. The video features the actor at a restaurant where she was surrounded by paparazzi. In it, the Panga actor is seen picking up a pastry and bringing it close to her mouth to pose. After posing for the cameras, she puts the pastry back on the tray where other pastries are kept. This left many people upset as they felt her act was irresponsible especially when the country is battling with Covid-19.

One of the Instagram users commented on the video, “Contamination in the time of Corona-Brilliant 🤮” A user found her action ‘”gross” as another comment on the video read, “Brilliant. She contaminated it by touching it and breathing on it and now someone else will eat it. Gross 🤢” Her behaviour was seen as “Pretty irresponsible” by one of the users. Another user wrote, “How can she do this in Covid times? Surely she’s spreading the germs.”

Kangana often lands up in trouble for her posts on social media. Recently, an FIR was lodged against her for her alleged derogatory remarks against the farmer protests. She is also facing proceedings after a complaint filed by Jawed Akhtar claimed that she had defamed him in an interview last year.

On the work front, Kangana is busy with her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru, which she is also directing. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. On the acting front, she has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, and The Incarnation: Sita in her kitty.