‘My standards aren’t that low’: Kangana Ranaut dissmisses Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, calls Salman Khan ‘cool’

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind without hesitation. Having often voiced her disagreements with Bollywood and its leading figures, she remains unapologetic about her views. At a recent event, the actor spoke about polarising films like Dhurandhar, revealed she has received a Hollywood offer, and shared her pick among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Kangana Ranaut on Hollywood project

At News 18 Rising Bharat Summit, Kangana confirmed that she is currently considering opportunities in Hollywood. Speaking about potential international projects, she said, “I have some offers, but, depending on my time and inclination, we’ll take a call.”

Kangana Ranaut on films like Dhurandhar

When asked about the films that spark debate or polarising reactions, including Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and Emergency. Kangana responded, “Whatever the form of art — whether books or films — it should have a dialogue with society. Strong reactions are also necessary. But banning them, boycotting them, or dismissing them outright is wrong. Critique is different from dismissal. Big films are ultimately driven by audiences, so to dismiss or discredit them is unfair. I have faced this myself and have spoken strongly against it. Art should be seen as art, but strong reactions are important too, so that people engage with it. Many such films reflect nationalism. It’s perfectly fine to discuss and evaluate them, there is nothing wrong in that, but completely discrediting something is not right.”