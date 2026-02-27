Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘My standards aren’t that low’: Kangana Ranaut dissmisses Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, calls Salman Khan ‘cool’
Kangana Ranaut refused to pick a better director among Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra, saying her standards are “not that low.”
Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind without hesitation. Having often voiced her disagreements with Bollywood and its leading figures, she remains unapologetic about her views. At a recent event, the actor spoke about polarising films like Dhurandhar, revealed she has received a Hollywood offer, and shared her pick among Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.
Kangana Ranaut on Hollywood project
At News 18 Rising Bharat Summit, Kangana confirmed that she is currently considering opportunities in Hollywood. Speaking about potential international projects, she said, “I have some offers, but, depending on my time and inclination, we’ll take a call.”
Kangana Ranaut on films like Dhurandhar
When asked about the films that spark debate or polarising reactions, including Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and Emergency. Kangana responded, “Whatever the form of art — whether books or films — it should have a dialogue with society. Strong reactions are also necessary. But banning them, boycotting them, or dismissing them outright is wrong. Critique is different from dismissal. Big films are ultimately driven by audiences, so to dismiss or discredit them is unfair. I have faced this myself and have spoken strongly against it. Art should be seen as art, but strong reactions are important too, so that people engage with it. Many such films reflect nationalism. It’s perfectly fine to discuss and evaluate them, there is nothing wrong in that, but completely discrediting something is not right.”
Kangana Ranaut says Salman Khan is quite cool
Kangana Ranaut was asked to choose between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan based on friendship. She said, “Ye mere dost kab se bann gaye (Since when did they become my friends?)” When pressed further about who she liked the most, she said, “I think Salman is quite cool.”
The conversation then shifted to the younger generation of actors. Asked to pick the better actress among Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, Kangana laughed and replied, “Let’s go with Ananya Panday.”
In May 2022, she had mocked Ananya on The Kapil Sharma Show, calling her a ‘Bolly-bimbo’ while mimicking her ability to touch her nose with her tongue.
Kangana Ranaut on better director among Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra
When quizzed about choosing the better director among Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra, Kangana chose to respond with a dig rather than naming one. She said, “Meri jo filmmaking aur acting ke liye jo liking hai, mere standards itne low nahi jitne aapke hai. Kam se kam list toh achi banani thi (When it comes to filmmaking and acting, my standards aren’t as low as yours. At the very least, you could have made a better list).”
In 2017, Kangana had described Karan Johar as the “flag-bearer of nepotism” and part of the “movie mafia” during an appearance on his talk show, Koffee with Karan. In the years that followed, she continued to criticise him on social media, accusing him of favouring ‘star kids’.
Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
