Kangana Ranaut’s next directorial to be an epic action drama

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next directorial. After the hit film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana will soon be back on the director’s chair with ‘an epic action drama.’

“I am on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It is an action film — an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We will be doing a photoshoot. A poster will also be released,” Kangana said in a statement.

While speaking about her next directorial, Kangana admitted that procuring finances for a film with a female lead can be an issue. However, considering how Manikarnika broke several records at the box office, she feels it is not going to be a challenge for her.

“There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business too. I am happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me — as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project,” Kangana Ranaut remarked.

Meanwhile, Kangana has many interesting projects in her kitty. She recently wrapped up Panga, which is her first project with Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. She also has Mental Hai Kya up for release this year.

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut will be soon seen as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in a biopic.

The film will be bilingual and will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The biopic will be helmed by Vijay, who is known for directing movies like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

Talking about the project, Kangana told indianexpress.com, “I was planning to make my own biopic. The work was going on but Jayalalithaa’s story is very similar and a far bigger success story than mine. When I heard the narration, I found it so similar (to her own biopic). We will be doing the film mainly in Tamil. It will be released in Hindi as well. I will learn Tamil.”