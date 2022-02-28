Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office collection: ‘Movie mafia Mathematics…’

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at the Alia Bhatt movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. This time, the actor has commented on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial’s box office earnings. Recently, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had taken to her Instagram stories to share a new still from Dhaakad and hoped that it broke all kinds of box office records.

Reacting to her sibling’s comments, Kangana posted on social media, “It’s not a fight about me versus them… it’s hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid PR can beat real talent and honest work.” In yet another post, Rangoli mentioned that Kangana-led Manikarnika became one of the highest earning movies at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from films like Uri: The Surgical Strike at the time.

A screengrab of Kangana’s Insta story. A screengrab of Kangana’s Insta story.

Kangana responded with a post that read, “Movie mafia mathematics… 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster…160 cr film does 35 cr and it’s a super hit.” The actor had earlier slammed Gangubai Kathiawadi’s casting and had even claimed that the Rs 200 crore put into the film will turn into ‘ash’ due to ‘wrong casting.’

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has chosen silence and stoic responses to these statements. During a recent media interaction, Alia had broken her silence on the subject and said, “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say.” Bhatt was reportedly speaking at a press event for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kolkata, as reported by Zoom.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi has collected Rs 39.12 crore at the box office till now.