Kangana Ranaut joins Dhaakad’s virtual script reading session

Kangana Ranaut, director Razneesh Razy Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai seen discussing Dhaakad’s script over a Zoom call.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut, director Razneesh Razy Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai seen discussing Dhaakad’s script over a Zoom call.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for her next film Dhaakad. The actor, who announced the film last year, participated in a ‘virtual reading session’ with director Razneesh Razy Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai.

A tweet from Kangana Ranaut’s team (@KanganaTeam) read, “It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut

@RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad”

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Panga, will be seen in a full-fledged action role in Dhaakad.

Earlier, talking about the film in a statement, the actor said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

“If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it,” she added.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician on J Jayalalithaa.

