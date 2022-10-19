Kangana Ranaut revisits controversial look, reminds haters: ‘What a woman wears or forgets to wear is her business’

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted an empowering message on a woman’s right to choose how she dresses. Kangana took to social media on Tuesday and shared a couple of pictures of herself, along with a straightforward message.

“Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business,” she wrote on Instagram stories, alongside a picture of herself wearing a white bustier top and white pants. In the next story, she added another photo of the same look, and wrote, ”

“I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.”

Kangana had originally shared these pictures ahead of the wrap party of her action film Dhaakad last year. “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle,” she had captioned her original post, quoting Mirza Ghalib. At the time, she had been trolled for her outfit, which was perceived by a section of social media as being not in line with the actor’s image otherwise.

Kangana has fashioned herself into a devoutly religious patriot who prioritises her own culture over Western influences. The action film Dhaakad saw her stepping into uncharted territory. It remains among the year’s most notorious box office bombs.

The actor is currently working on her next project as director, the political drama Emergency, in which she is also playing the lead role as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in the military drama Tejas and the mythological film Sita The Incarnation.