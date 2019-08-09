Kangana Ranaut showcases her action avatar in Dhaakad first look teaser

Kangana Ranaut is known for shattering stereotypes and the actor is ready to take on a new avatar with her next film Dhaakad. The first look teaser of the film was launched recently and it shows Ranaut walking across a factory-like setting that is up in flames.

Her fierce attitude and walk hold the teaser together as she ends it by discharging her huge machine gun.

Dhaakad will be Kangana Ranaut’s next release after Judgementall Hai Kya. Ranaut received a lot of praise from critics for her performance in the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, where she played Bobby Grewal, a woman diagnosed with acute psychosis.

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe is loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release.”

“If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited about this film and can’t wait to start work on it,” she added.

Dhaakad director Razy said in a statement earlier, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film.”

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut has Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Vijay’s J Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi in her kitty.

Dhaakad is being produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.