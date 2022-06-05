Kangana Ranaut addresses Dhaakad’s box office debacle: ‘I see a lot of curated negativity but 2022 is year of blockbuster…’

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad might have failed at the box office, but that has not affected the actor’s spirit. On Saturday, Kangana spoke about how the year is not over yet, and promised that she has some blockbusters up her sleeve. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot that called Kangana Ranaut “the box office queen of India.” Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, “2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success.”

Citing Lock Upp as an example, she said, “I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it’s not over yet.” She concluded that she has “great hopes” for the year ahead. Lock Upp marked Kangana’s debut as a host. It also marked her OTT debut. The show wrapped up earlier this year and was touted to be ALTBalaji’s biggest show.

Kangana’s film Dhaakad released on May 20 with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a dream run at the box office and is heading towards Rs 150 crore at the box office, Kangana’s film tanked miserably. However, the film received positive response from the critics.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 4.5 stars. “And while much has been said about Dhaakad (a formidable name indeed) being India’s rare woman-centric action film, there are actually two women who do most of the heavy-lifting here, and pretty effortlessly at that – Kangana Ranaut as the protagonist Agent Agni, and Divya Dutta as Rohini, the brain, financial mind, emotional support and much, much more of a criminal ring dealing in coal and trafficking of women,” she mentioned in her review.

She added, “But the surprise here is Kangana Ranaut, who is very sombre, very understated as the agent running from a tortured past — unlike how the film promotions might have themselves suggested, and unlike how the actor seems to see herself lately. Dutta, of course, is just good, period.”

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy with Emergency, which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor is directing the film. She will also be seen in Tejas.