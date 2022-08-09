Kangana Ranaut is ill with dengue but continues to work on Emergency: ‘It’s not passion, it’s madness’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently down with dengue, and has a low white blood cell count and high fever. However, that hasn’t stopped determination to work on her upcoming film, Emergency. Recently, an Instagram post shared from the banner of her production house, Manikarnika Film, said that the actor has been working through her illness.

The caption read, “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness…our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration.” Kangana replied, “Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit…thanks for the kind words.”

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, Emergency, which also happens to be her directorial debut. While Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayanan. The film will chronicle the turbulent period in the 1970s when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency in the country.

Kangana had earlier told ANI that she wishes to stimulate the ‘intellectual’ side of her audience. “I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture,” she had said, adding, “I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.” Speaking about the changing audience sentiments, Kangana had added, “They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience.”

Kangana Ranaut’s last release was Dhaakad, which bombed at the box office.