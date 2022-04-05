Kangana Ranaut demands ban on Oscars, Grammys as they fail to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Oscars and Grammys failing to pay tribute to legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actor on Monday demanded a ban on the award shows. “We should boycott these snooty western awards,” she wrote while sharing a screen shot on her Instagram stories. She also spoke about how the award shows “sidelined” the songstress.

“We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies. Both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. Our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards,” Kangana continued.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February this year. Both the reputed award ceremonies failed to remember the singer in their In Memoriam section. The Recording later mentioned Lata Mangeshkar and legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on the Grammys’ website. However, the fans continued to express their anger over the matter.

On the work front, Kangana is enjoying the success of Lock Upp, her first OTT outing that sees her hosting the Ekta Kapoor-produced reality show. Lock Upp, as per reports, is one of the most binge-watched series on the web platforms. The actor, celebrating the news, called herself the ‘super star host.’

“Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… They may have successful careers but they failed at hosting. They are unsuccessful hosts. So far, only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a supar star host. Privileged to be in this league,” she said, adding, “I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show. So, I had to do the needful. I don’t mind. If I can stand up for everyone else, I can stand up for myself also. It is wonderful to be the only successful host of my generation.”

Kangana is looking forward to release of Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is Kangana’s maiden production after the launch of her production house, Manikarnika Films, in 2020. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur.