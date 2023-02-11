Kangana Ranaut defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui as ex-wife locks him out of the house: ‘Kya badmashi hai yeh’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to a video of her Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, producer Aaliya Siddiqui, locking him out of his own bungalow. Kangana berated Aaliya Siddiqui for publicly humiliating her husband.

She reposted the video uploaded by Aaliya and wrote in a series of Instagram stories, “Itna dukh ho raha hai ye sab dekh ke…nawab saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai unhone apna sab Kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe, rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Banglow liya tha our aab ex wife as gayi isko lene .. so sad (I feel so sad, seeing this. Nawaab saab is getting insulted outside his own house. He gave everything to his family, lived on rent for long. Used to come in a rikshaw during Tiku Weds Sheru. Last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife has come to take it. So sad).”

Kangana further said that Nawazuddin has already been a great financial help for his family. She wrote, “Nawab saab ne aaj tak jo bhi kamaya tha apne bhaiyo ko de diya, ex-wife who he divorced many years ago, they were co-parenting kids she was living in Dubai with children, he even bought her a flat in Mumbai… and he bought a bungalow for his mother, he took many house designing tips from me, we were so excited, we did house warming party in this house together, I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the bungalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh, I feel like crying… it’s not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

The actor also appealed to the concerned authorities to take action. She wrote, “I want to request concerned authorities she should b sent to her apartment immediately the one Nawaz sir has bought for her in Everest apartments and from there she can settle legally whatever her demands are, she can’t bully Nawaz saab’s old mother who is still locked inside the bungalow and waiting for her son and her son the owner of the house who ex-wife not allowing to come inside, they are divorced for many years now she has no right on his properties… and she can most definitely not defame him by making secret videos of conversations and release them out of context in bits and pieces so that he even fears coming home ….this is so wrong.”

Nawazuddin and Aaliya Siddiqui are currently engaged in a legal battle, which started when she returned to Mumbai from Dubai. She has claimed that Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui harassed her in the house and was denied access to the bathroom and food.

Kangana recently wrapped production on her solo directorial debut Emergency. She will be essaying the role of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.