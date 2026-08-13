‘Where else would cockroaches live?’: Kangana Ranaut defends her Gen Gutter remarks

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her "generation gutter" remarks about young protesters

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has defended her widely criticised “Generation Gutter” remarks, insisting she was referring to a specific section of young people and not making a blanket statement about all Indian youth.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut stood by the substance of what she said while attempting to narrow the scope of her original comments, which had triggered backlash from opposition politicians, fellow film industry figures and large sections of social media including actor Sonu Sood, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan and Congress politician Bhai Jagtap.

Kangana Ranaut refuted the accusation that she had insulted all young Indians. “Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? If people label themselves as cockroaches and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended?” she told ANI. “I certainly don’t consider myself a cockroach. If someone were to say I live in a gutter, I would deny it. But if someone claims to be a cockroach, then naturally, they would live in a gutter. Where else?”