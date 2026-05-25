Kangana Ranaut defends Aishwarya Rai amid Cannes trolling: ‘She’s not here to please you’

Every year, Aishwarya Rai grabs the spotlight for her stunning looks at Cannes. So iconic is the relationship of Cannes and Aishwarya for most Indians that the red carpet coverage is complete till Aishwarya turns up. However, a section of people troll her for the looks or appearance, something the actor has taken in her stride.

Something similar happened this year as well, when her presence at the red carpet invited distasteful age-shaming comments and criticism surrounding her outfits. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now posted on Instagram in Aishwarya’s defence, pointing how that the actor has little to prove anymore.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression. It is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?”

The actor further added, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

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Aishwarya Rai has had a long-standing relationship with L’Oreal Paris’ (official makeup and beauty partner), and makes heads turn every year, with her Cannes Film Festival appearances. The actor has been representing the brand at the prestigious festival since 2003 as a global brand ambassador.

For her first look at Cannes 2026, she wore a sculptural blue gown, by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece made around the themes of light in motion. She completed the look with a dupatta, pink-toned makeup, red lipstick and diamond jewellery.

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For her second look at Cannes, the actor opted for a pastel pink gown with flowers and a cape by Sophie Couture for the ‘Lights On Women’s Worth’ event. It was also attended by Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Amy Jackson among others. For the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes film festival, she dinner and all-white outfit – a layered tuxedo with intricate detailing, and a feather boa.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also made headlines at Cannes this year. She made her red-carpet debut with her mother at a glamorous event. She was dressed in a red gown with a matching cape. She has been accompanying Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival since she was a toddler.