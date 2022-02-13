scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan ‘trash’ in cryptic post: ‘Bad movies are bad movies…’

Kangana Ranaut has shared her review of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan through a cryptic post. Read what she wrote here.

Mumbai
February 13, 2022 1:12:05 pm
Kangana Ranaut- Deepika PadukoneKangana Ranaut's recent Instagram story seems to be a jibe at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan. (Photos: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone‘s Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor opened with mixed reviews. Now, Kangana Ranaut apparently has given her review for the film too. In a cryptic post through Instagram story, Kangana has called the Shakun Batra directorial “trash”.

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika padukone's Gehraiyaan Kangana Ranaut on Saturday night posted this on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai 😉 (sic).”

Along with it, Kangana shared a video clip of a song from Himalay Ki God Mein (1965). The film, a love triangle like Gehraiyaan, starred Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala.

Recently, at the press conference of her OTT reality show Lock Upp, the Thailaivii actress lashed out at a journalist who asked her for a comment on the controversy where a social media influencer had commented on Deepika and Ananya’s clothes.

Reacting to this, Kangana had said that she does not to promote Padukone’s film, and had curtly said, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself, as she has the privilege and the platform, and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down!”

Ranaut, who was last seen in Thalaivii, is set to host Ekta Kapoor’s new show, Lock Upp. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty.

