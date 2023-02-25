Kangana Ranaut declares Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee ‘flop’, drags Karan Johar: ‘Film hardly made Rs 10 lakh…’

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has a pattern of commenting on every big film that releases in theatres, but she restricts her observations to box office numbers, usually. Kangana has now taken an interest in Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The actor took to Instagram stories, and wrote about the film’s disastrous opening at the box office. She also described the film as ‘Karan Johar’s Selfiee’, dragging her frequent nemesis, and the film’s co-producer, Karan, into her comments.

Kangana compared Selfiee’s first day box office collection to her last theatrical release, Dhaakad, and wrote, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…”

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story. Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story.

In another Instagram story, Kangana re-shared an article with headline that reads: “Male version of Kangana Ranaut!, ‘Netizens react as Akshay’s Selfiee fails to impress viewers, maybe his 6th flop film in a row.” Reacting to this, Kangana wrote, “I was looking for news about Selfiee flop, I found all the news is about me… yeh bhi meri hi galti hai 😂😂😂,” she also wrote, “Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats).”

Kangana and Karan’s feud goes back to her infamous appearance on his talk show, Koffee with Karan, when she called him ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’. While Karan has mostly avoided mentioning her since then, Kangana takes repeated digs at not only him, but also the actors he frequently collaborates with.

Selfiee has registered a disastrous opening of around Rs 3 crore on its first day, marking the worst box office result for Akshay in over a decade. Akshay is coming off four back-to-back theatrical flops in 2022. Last year, Kangana also delivered her most notorious bomb, Dhaakad, which made only Rs 2.5 crore against a budget of Rs 85 crore. Selfiee is Akshay and director Raj Mehta’s second project together. They had earlier worked together on Good Newwz, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was a sleeper hit and had received positive reviews as well.

Akshay and Emraan had started shooting for Selfiee a bit before the pandemic hit in 2020, it’s making and release was delayed due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The movie is an official Hindi adaptation of Malayalam superhit Driving License starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee also stars Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production alone with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Produtions and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.