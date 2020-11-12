Kangana Ranaut dances with sister Rangoli Chandel at brother’s mehendi ceremony, watch video

Kangana Ranaut is having the time of her life at brother Aksht Ranaut’s pre-wedding festivities. The actor recently posted a video from his Mehendi ceremony. In the video, Kangana and sister Rangoli Chandel are seen celebrating the big moment of their brother’s life.
Dancing to the beats of Rajasthani folk song “Kesariya Balam,” the two sisters seem to be stealing the show with their traditional dance steps. While Kangana looks gorgeous in a golden lehenga, Rangoli is seen sporting a saree for the occasion. Kangana’s team shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes ✨✨✨.”
Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared that her brother’s wedding festivities will be held in Udaipur. The actor also posted photos of the bride and the groom from their pre-wedding functions. She also applied henna on her brother’s hand and shared its photo on Twitter with the caption, “Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me.”
Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020
Check out more photos from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bhai Ki Shaadi’
View this post on Instagram
The Queen is here and what can be more beautiful than this video of her grooving on Rajasthani songs. A glimpse of day 1 from @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002 pre wedding functions. Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Decor Design & Execution: @axletreeevents Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga @kanganaranaut @wedmegood @weddingwireindia @weddingsutra @wedzo.in @shaadisaga @weddingz.in @bridalaffairind @instaudaipur @theweddingcasa @udaipurvlogz #KanganaRanaut #destinationwedding #axletreeevents #weddingdiaries #weddingplanners #udaipur #udaipurlove #udaipurlakecity #destinationweddings #weddingplannerindia #destinationweddings
View this post on Instagram
Straight from the wedding of @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002 Cherry on the top @kanganaranaut & @rangoli_r_chandel enjoying at their best. We feel blessed to be a part of the grand event ❤️ Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Decor Design & Execution: @axletreeevents Florals: @balajiflowerdecorations Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga Venue : @theleelapalaceudaipur #KanganaRanaut #destinationwedding #axletreeevents #weddingdiaries #weddingplanners
View this post on Instagram
Candid moments of @kanganaranaut @rangoli_r_chandel and family members from the wedding of @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002. Decor Design & Execution: @axletreeevents Florals: @balajiflowerdecorations Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga Venue : @theleelapalaceudaipur More updates coming soon. Stay tuned! Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents #destinationwedding #weddingplanners #KanganaRanaut
View this post on Instagram
Straight from the wedding of @aksht_ranaut & @ritusangwan002 Cherry on the top @kanganaranaut & @rangoli_r_chandel enjoying at their best. We feel blessed to be a part of the grand event ❤️ Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Follow 👉 @axletreeevents Decor Design & Execution: @axletreeevents Florals: @balajiflowerdecorations Decor & Event Shoot: @shreephotostudioudaipur Event design & Planning : @the_royalsaga Venue : @theleelapalaceudaipur #KanganaRanaut #destinationwedding #axletreeevents #weddingdiaries #weddingplanners
View this post on Instagram
We are happy to announce our association in Aksht & Ritu’s wedding going to happen in Udaipur on 11th and 12th of November. We are really excited as this wedding is going to be a grand and memorable one because of the presence of Kangana Ranaut along with her sister Rangoli. Also, Udaipur, being a hub for destination weddings, is going to witness another gigantic wedding and we feel proud to be associated with this dream wedding of Kangana's brother Aksht. We are grateful to you all for supporting and believing in us throughout the journey and with this, we have achieved another milestone in our journey. The next big thing is here and we are proud to be a part of Aksht and Ritu’s dream wedding. Many congratulations to the couple to be. Stay tuned ! With Love, Team @axletreeevents Event planning & decoration in association with @the_royalsaga #udaipur #udaipurdiaries #udaipurcity #destinationwedding #destinationweddings #kanganaranaut #kangana #destinationweddingplanner #udaipurlove #udaipurtimes #udaipurwale #udaipurevents #wedding #weddingplanner #weddingplanners #udaipurlakecity #marriagegoals
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Jayalalithaa in her next Thalaivi. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay with a screenplay by K V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.