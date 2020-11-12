Kangana Ranaut dances with sister Rangoli Chandel at brother’s mehendi ceremony, watch video

Kangana Ranaut danced to the beats of Rajasthani folk song "Kesariya Balam" at her brother's mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Axle Tree Events/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is having the time of her life at brother Aksht Ranaut’s pre-wedding festivities. The actor recently posted a video from his Mehendi ceremony. In the video, Kangana and sister Rangoli Chandel are seen celebrating the big moment of their brother’s life.

Dancing to the beats of Rajasthani folk song “Kesariya Balam,” the two sisters seem to be stealing the show with their traditional dance steps. While Kangana looks gorgeous in a golden lehenga, Rangoli is seen sporting a saree for the occasion. Kangana’s team shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes ✨✨✨.”

Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared that her brother’s wedding festivities will be held in Udaipur. The actor also posted photos of the bride and the groom from their pre-wedding functions. She also applied henna on her brother’s hand and shared its photo on Twitter with the caption, “Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me.”

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Check out more photos from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bhai Ki Shaadi’

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as Jayalalithaa in her next Thalaivi. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay with a screenplay by K V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

