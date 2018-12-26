Kangana Ranaut: Critics will have to shut their mouths after watching Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing for the release of her forthcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, says that people who criticise her at the drop of a hat will have to shut their mouths after watching the film.

Talking about her critics, Kangana said, “I feel people who are not saying good things about me or my film will have to shut their mouths after watching the film and people who are saying good things, their mouths can’t be shut by anyone, this is what I feel.”

Kangana has turned director for the forthcoming film apart from playing the titular role. The trailer of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences since its release.

Sharing her feeling about this positive response, Kangana said, “I feel that’s the result of a team work. Initially, I found it difficult but then, I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director.”

“I think god has been kind and I am happy doing both roles. We are very excited for the release of the film. We just can’t wait to present the film in front of the audience.”

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan the and Baahubali series, has scripted Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

Asked about the support she got from writers of the film, she said: “Writers have supported me really well during the film. Mr. Vijayendra Prasad is writing my next film as well.”

Asked about the genre of her next film, she said: “It’s a love story but not with a human.”

Kangana has worked with Anand L Rai’s in two successful films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

So did she watch Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and she said, “I wish them all the best with their film’s release. I am very busy with work related to ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ so, I didn’t have the time to watch the film but I will definitely watch it very soon.”

Manikarnika will hit cinemas on January 25, 2019.