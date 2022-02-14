Kangana Ranaut criticises video of little girl imitating Alia Bhatt’s dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘Is it ok to sexualize her at this age?’

Kangana Ranaut has slammed a video where a child was seen imitating actor Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Tanu Weds Manu actor expressed her displeasure as the young social media influencer Kiara Khanna, also called ‘chhoti Alia Bhatt’, recreated a scene from the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. She tagged Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani in her post for the same too.

Kangana shared two posts on her Instagram stories on Monday, slamming the way Kiara is mouthing Alia’s dialogues. Alia plays a sex worker in the film who goes on to become an influential madam of the Kamathipura red light area. The film is loosely based on the life of a real sex worker mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Kangana wrote, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

Earlier, Kangana had written a cryptic post, taking a dig at Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. Calling the movie “trash”, Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Backed by Bhansali Productions, co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in an interesting role, besides Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival this month.