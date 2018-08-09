You want to save cows but when lynching happens, you feel heartbroken: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut believes there is a prejudice against people, who are passionate about cow protection. Kangana Ranaut believes there is a prejudice against people, who are passionate about cow protection.

Over the last two years, the country has seen several incidents of mob lynching, allegedly at the hands of cow vigilantes. At an interaction with Sadhguru on Wednesday evening, actor Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on the increased number of lynchings.

“You feel conflicted. You want to save the animals but when the lynching happens, you feel heartbroken at what’s going on. You feel this is wrong,” Kangana said.

During the interaction, the actor revealed that while shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika, her crew panicked about a scene, where her character (Rani Laxmibai) had to save a calf. Kangana, however, did not say whether the scene was finally changed.

“I’m working on a martyr’s biopic Manikarnika where there is a scene where my protagonist, Laxmibai, goes and saves a calf. My crew had a discussion, we halted the shoot. They said ‘we can’t save a calf’ because we don’t want to look like cow savers,” she said.

The actor believes there is a prejudice against people, who are passionate about cow protection, which makes her want to work for welfare of cows in the country, but when she reads stories about people being killed in the name of cows, she feels “like an idiot.”

“When such a prejudice thrives, as a person you feel very protective of who you are and what your values are, and you want to save all animals and you definitely want to save the cows because the prejudice is really agonising. But (then) lynching for cows takes place and you look like an idiot,” added Kangana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd