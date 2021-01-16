Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and others hail COVID-19 vaccination drive: More power to mankind

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and Parambrata Chatterjee among other celebrities extended their best wishes for the coronavirus vaccination drive that began in the country on Saturday.

Quoting a tweet featuring AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Wonderful!! Can’t wait.”

Nimrat Kaur wished that the vaccination drive would bring the “much-awaited” end to the pandemic. She shared, “Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of the much awaited end. God speed!”

May the vaccine triumph and there’s light at the end of this tunnel, for every single Indian. More power to mankind! — parambrata (@paramspeak) January 16, 2021

Former actor and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani called the day historic as the country “embarked” on the journey of vaccination. “Today marks an important milestone in our fight against Covid-19 as PM @narendramodi Ji launches pan India rollout of vaccine. With a digital platform to give real-time information & a helpline to address queries, India embarks on #LargestVaccineDrive powered by Jan Bhagidari.”

Television star Adaa Khan said that she would encourage everyone to take the vaccine shots so that normalcy is restored in people’s lives and their interactions with those around them. She said in a statement, “I think as responsible citizens, we all should take the vaccine and only then I guess we all can roam around freely, travel freely and meet people without hesitating too.”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani said he would wait for the side effects of the vaccines to be known before taking the shots. “I am not yet too sure if I will take it but that’s because I feel I’m very young and have a strong immune system and a healthy lifestyle. I want to wait and see the side effects as well as the power of the medicine before I go in for it,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus. India will administer shots to three crore frontline workers in phase one. There are 3,006 session sites across the country, where 100 beneficiaries each will be given either of India’s two indigenous vaccines, Covaxin or Covishield. Every beneficiary will need to receive two doses of the same vaccine, 28 days apart.