Kangana Ranaut congratulates Swara Bhasker as she gives ‘3 cheers’ to Special Marriage Act after wedding with Fahad Ahmed

Actor Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad on February 16. As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages began to flow in. Bollywood stars like Divya Dutta and Sonam Kapoor joined Swara at her celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and expressed her joy for their union. She said, “You both look happy and blessed. That’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities.”

You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … ♥️♥️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2023

Kangana responded to Swara’s tweet where she said that she and Fahad could marry thanks to the Special Marriage Act. “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad,” Swara had written.

Swara, in her tweet, revealed that they submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year, under the Special Marriage Act. The Special Marriage Act of 1954 was passed by the Indian Parliament for the people of India that provides for civil marriage registration and solemnization of marriages irrespective of standing, race, religion or identity.

Simply put, according to the rules of the 1954 Act, men and women of two different religions can enter into a civil marriage without converting to each other’s religion. It extends to the whole of India except the State of Jammu and Kashmir

In accordance with the procedure, the parties must give the marriage officer a notification along with the necessary paperwork 30 days prior to the chosen wedding date. If no objections are made within the 30 days, then the wedding is solemnised. Even if objections are raised, the act provides for a procedure for resolving such objections.

Swara, who met Fahad in a political rally, shared pictures from the wedding celebrations on February 17. The actor revealed that she is now preparing for a ‘shehnaii-wala shaadi.’