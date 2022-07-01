Kangana Ranaut congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: ‘From driving auto for a living to…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on taking the position. The Dhaakad actor shared an Insta story where she wrote, “What an inspiring success story… From driving autorickshaw for a living to becoming one of the most important and powerful people in the country… congratulations sir.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kangana had shared a video message reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation. “Jab paap badh jayein, toh sarvnaash hota hai (destruction follows when sins increase),” read a part of her caption. She said in the video, “In 2020, I had said that democracy is a belief-system. And those who destroy this belief-system because of a greed for power are doomed. Their arrogance will be demolished. This shows a person’s character.”

In 2020, Kangana had lashed out at Thackeray as her office was partially demolished in Mumbai for allegedly defying structural norms. “Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow. Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing,” she had then said.

Thackeray resigned from his position on Wednesday evening after a rebellion in his party and realising he will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the house. Shinde was sworn in as the CM on Thursday, with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM. “I have no regrets about leaving the CM’s chair. Whatever I did, I did for the Marathi people and Hindutva. Today, in front of everyone, I am announcing my resignation as CM of the state,” Thackeray said in his speech.

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad, which turned out to be a big failure at the box office. Her upcoming films include her directorial Tiku Weds Sheru and her acting ventures like Emergency, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

Kangana recently hosted the captive reality show Lock Upp, which turned out to be quite successful for the OTT platforms. Set along the lines of Big Brother, the show had Kangana playing a host on the weekends.