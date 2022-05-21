Kangana Ranaut hails Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ‘ending the dry spell at Hindi box office’

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad clashed at the box office with Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both films released on May 20. While the horror comedy collected Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day, Kangana’s Dhaakad flopped with a reported Rs 50 lakh on day one.

However, Kangana on Saturday took to Instagram to congratulate Kartik and Kiara on the success of their film. She wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office…congratulations to the entire team of the film.” Kangana tagged both Kartik and Kiara in the post. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received a “fantastic” opening at the box office with a total business of ₹14.11 crore in India. He also noted that the film has become Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener.

Whereas Kangana’s last few films such as Thalaivii, Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya, and now even Dhaakad, have failed to make a mark at the box office. Kangana will now be seen in Tejas, which is scheduled to release in October this year. Apart from Tejas, Kangana has Emergency and The Incarnation – Sita lined up.

Kangana Ranaut will be directing Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram) Kangana Ranaut will be directing Emergency. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Kangana has started work on her next project. She shared a glimpse into her prep for her first solo directorial venture, Emergency. She wrote, “Marching on… pre production day in the office.”

The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Talking about the film, Kangana had said in a statement, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league.”

The actor had also clarified that Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She said, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.”