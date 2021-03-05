Kangana Ranaut completes Mumbai schedule of Tejas, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to Twitter to share that she has completed the Mumbai schedule of Tejas, and will be moving on to shoot other portions of the actioner in Delhi and Rajasthan. Sharing a series of photos from the location, an elated Kangana wrote, “Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules… Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Earlier, the Tejas actor had shared a clip of herself in which she could be seen training and breaking a sweat to play the role of a Sikh soldier convincingly. “Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind,” the caption of the video read.

Kangana had earlier said that Tejas is an exhilarating story that pays tribute to the armed forces of the country. “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes,” her statement read.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Kangana was last seen in the 2020 release Panga. The actor currently has Tejas, Dhaakad and Thalaivi in her kitty.