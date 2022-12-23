Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar, says ‘never danced in weddings’: ‘Denied insane amount of money’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and shared a video of Asha Bhosle talking about her late sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, Asha shared that Lata would never sing at weddings, no matter how much money she was offered. Kangana shared in the caption that she too, has followed the same mantra.

The video is from Asha’s appearance at DID Li’l Masters where she spoke about how Lata had once refused a million dollars to perform for two hours at a wedding. Asha recalled that Lata had even said that even of she was offered 5 million dollars, she would refuse it. She said, “Yeh artist mein hona chahiye (This should be within an artist).”

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Agree!!! Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs… denied insane amount of money… glad to come across the video… Lataji truly so inspiring.”

Kangana Ranaut shared this video of Asha Bhosle talking about Lata Mangeshkar. Kangana Ranaut shared this video of Asha Bhosle talking about Lata Mangeshkar.

In 2022, Kangana appeared in only one film, Dhaakad, that failed to draw audience to the theatres. The film was panned critically as well. In 2023, the Queen actor is looking forward to the release of her directorial titled Emergency. She is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Bhumika Chawla, among others.

She will also be seen in Tejas, where she will be seen in the role of an Air Force pilot. Apart from these films, she will also be donning the producer’s hat for Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.