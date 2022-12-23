scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar, says ‘never danced in weddings’: ‘Denied insane amount of money’

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Asha Bhosle talking about her late sister Lata Mangeshkar and how she would refuse big money but never performed at weddings or private parties.

kangana ranaut, lata mangeshkarKangana Ranaut (right) compared herself to the latte singer Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Express Archives, Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and shared a video of Asha Bhosle talking about her late sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, Asha shared that Lata would never sing at weddings, no matter how much money she was offered. Kangana shared in the caption that she too, has followed the same mantra.

The video is from Asha’s appearance at DID Li’l Masters where she spoke about how Lata had once refused a million dollars to perform for two hours at a wedding. Asha recalled that Lata had even said that even of she was offered 5 million dollars, she would refuse it. She said, “Yeh artist mein hona chahiye (This should be within an artist).”

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Agree!!! Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs… denied insane amount of money… glad to come across the video… Lataji truly so inspiring.”

kangana ranaut, lata mangeshkar Kangana Ranaut shared this video of Asha Bhosle talking about Lata Mangeshkar.
Also Read |Glass Onion movie review: Daniel Craig doubles the charm in Rian Johnson’s giddily entertaining Knives Out sequel

In 2022, Kangana appeared in only one film, Dhaakad, that failed to draw audience to the theatres. The film was panned critically as well. In 2023, the Queen actor is looking forward to the release of her directorial titled Emergency. She is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Bhumika Chawla, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...
5 Questions | Congress MP Hibi Eden: ‘New Covid guidelines meant to...

She will also be seen in Tejas, where she will be seen in the role of an Air Force pilot. Apart from these films, she will also be donning the producer’s hat for Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:55:26 am
Next Story

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief inspects malls, markets

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Johny Lever, Shabana Azmi and others attend Vikram Gokhale’s prayer meet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close