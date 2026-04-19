‘We’d be having kids by now’: Kangana Ranaut clears the air on relationship rumors with Chirag Paswan

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, frequently seen together at public events and having co-starred in the 2011 film Mile Na Mile Hum, have been at the centre of relationship rumours for some time now. However, in a recent interview, Kangana dismissed the speculation, referring to Chirag as “a friend.” She also spoke about facing pressure to get married

During a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, “Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. No, there’s no romance, not at all. Come on, he did his film with me ten years ago. If anything would have happened romantically between us, would have happened then, and we would be having kids by now.”