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‘We’d be having kids by now’: Kangana Ranaut clears the air on relationship rumors with Chirag Paswan
In a recent interview, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut dismissed speculation about a relationship with Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, frequently seen together at public events and having co-starred in the 2011 film Mile Na Mile Hum, have been at the centre of relationship rumours for some time now. However, in a recent interview, Kangana dismissed the speculation, referring to Chirag as “a friend.” She also spoke about facing pressure to get married
During a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, “Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. No, there’s no romance, not at all. Come on, he did his film with me ten years ago. If anything would have happened romantically between us, would have happened then, and we would be having kids by now.”
Kangana laughed and further added, “But, it didn’t happen and won’t. Someone in the parliament comes and says, ‘Kya karahi hai tu?’ That friendly vibe which you get from somebody who is your type, he is also in a way from the film industry. I feel very good around him.”
ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut responds to her viral photos with Chirag Paswan: ‘Now, he changes his path after seeing me…spare us in parliament’
In the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about the pressure to get married and her decision to prioritise her career. She said, “Every woman’s journey is different. When I left mountains, everything was about marriage. And I was like, ‘How and why anyone would get married unless they don’t have a career?’ Everyone said that I am young and younger the better.”
Kangana continued, “All my cousins, they just wanted to get married. No one was pressuring, but in their mind, they just knew they had to get married. If I have to choose one thing between my career and marriage, I choose my career. But, it’s something that has to happen naturally.”
Praising women for standing up for themselves and requesting them to not settle for less, she shared, “One question that women are asking very rapidly is, ‘What do you bring to the table?’ Because we don’t want to choose somebody who will only make it work. They (women) are earning, doing their thing and are very much capable of having a good life. If not adding to their life, then at least don’t bring them down.”
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon start the shoot of Tanu Weds Manu 3.
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