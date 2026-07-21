Kangana Ranaut says MPs feared mob attack during CJP protest, calls Delhi Police their ‘shield’

Attacking the Chalo Sansad March organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), actor-politician Kangana Ranaut claimed that the parliamentarians who were in the Lok Sabha for the Monsoon session were “scared” for their safety. She also alleged that they feared the mob would storm the Parliament and attack them. The march was organised to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak earlier this year,

“All parliamentarians were inside the House. We were all scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

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The CJP’s Chalo Sansad March on Monday, July 20, had attracted almost 50,000 supporters, who faced blockades at various points, with the security forces using lathi-charge and tear gas shells. Tension prevailed across the heart of the national capital, particularly since the day also marked the beginning of the Parliament’s Monsoon session.

PM Modi’s key instructions to NDA MPs

Mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi guided them immensely during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, Kangana noted that he gave specific instructions on several matters, especially regarding the youth. The Mandi MP stated that he asked MPs to engage with them and address these issues. “He spoke about what our responsibility is in this regard, and how we should tackle these issues,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the CJP protest outside Parliament yesterday, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, “All parliamentarians were inside the Parliament. We all were scared, thinking that the mob might attack us. I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting… pic.twitter.com/Oop3B29PKw — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

“He said we should also talk in detail about our own achievements, whether in the field of science or projects like the hydrogen train. He also expressed concern about the lack of discussion on these achievements,” she added.

Ravi Kishan demands strict action in NEET paper leak case

Reacting to the NEET paper leak, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, a BJP member representing the Gorakhpur constituency in the Lok Sabha, demanded that the accused be awarded the “harshest punishment.” He also maintained that PM Modi has vowed to take stringent action against the perpetrators to ensure that no one dares to toy with students’ lives in the future.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the NDA parliamentary party meeting ‘Mangal Milan’, BJP MP Ravi Kisan Shukla says, “The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught should be given the harshest punishment. In the coming times, no one should dare to toy with the future of children… pic.twitter.com/KsTSWQ2R1l — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

“The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET exam paper. He (PM Modi) also stated that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished as soon as possible, which will send a strong message to the children of the future,” the MP told ANI.

“He said that the future belongs to these children. If anyone is misleading them in their youth, it is the duty of our government to continuously show them the right path,” Ravi Kishan added.