Kangana Ranaut seethes as Queen director Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath blocks Emergency release date: ‘Itne self-destructive kaise ho?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has decided to change the release date of her film Emergency. In a series of scathing tweets, Kangana said that she made the decision after some films, such as Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2, zeroed in on October 20 as their release dates. She said that her political drama was also aiming for the same date, but that she will now have to reconsider this approach to avoid a clash. Kangana needs a win; her last film Dhaakad was among the most notorious box office bombs of the pandemic era. Incidentally, Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl, whose film Queen propelled Kangana to stardom.

Kangana tweeted, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (seems like Bollywood mafia gangs are holding panic meetings).”

Kangana further wrote, “Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why are you deliberately clashing with each other? The industry is already in a bad state, yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?”